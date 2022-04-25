Billie Eilish onstage with Paramore’s Hayley Williams at Coachella!

For her second performance at Coachella, Billie Eilish has set the bar even higher. She invited Hayley Williams from Paramore on stage!

End clap for Coachella! The Californian desert will have seen superstars pass this year: Doja Cat, Harry Styles, but also Billie Eilish. And for his second visit to the festival, she hit hard again ! Hayley Williams joined him on stage. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish: her first weekend at Coachella

Everything seems to be smiling at Billie Eilish lately. From the height of her 20 years, she has nothing to envy to the greatest of music! Between prestigious awards and services of all kindsthe young woman is therefore in the spotlight!

Proof is! The young woman won two prizes at the Kid’s Choice Awards 2022. Favorite song title for his single Happy Than Ever and favorite album title. In short, a real box full!

But that’s not all ! She also won her third Oscar just a month ago for her title No Time To Die. Besides, it is the youngest artist to be so rewarded for one piece. Just that !

And, it’s not the only record that Billie Eilish has to her name! Indeed, his first appearance at Coachella on April 16, 2022 is memorable. Indeed, not only is she headlining the festival. But in addition it is the youngest of the headliners that the festival hosted. Not bad !

And, for his first performance, we can say that his fans were there! More than 100,000 spectators present. With names that you know well in the public. Like Louanewho seems to have had a great time at his concert!

But once at Coachella, it’s not enough! The young woman returned to the Californian desert second time this weekend. And this time, she has a big surprise for her fans. MCE TV tells you more!

Hayley Williams of Paramore joined Billie Eilish on stage for an acoustic version of ‘Misery Business’ at weekend two of #Coachella pic.twitter.com/qOlTVappX8 — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) April 24, 2022

A second performance with Hayley Williams

If Billie Eilish had a bit of impostor syndrome for her first performance, she went all out for the second. She had spoken, the first weekend of the festival, about her headlining status on social networks: “ It’s so weird. I shouldn’t be headlining ! It’s been three years man! “. And for good reason, the young woman of 20 years found herself on the same stage as Beyoncé. Just that !

Surprise ! Indeed, Billie Eilish was not alone on stage for her second performance at Coachella. She invited Hayley William on stage of the Paramore group. Something to delight the fans!

The two singers performed a Paramore song Misery Business in acoustic version. Moreover, it was the first time that the singer of Paramore performed this song since 2018 !

Indeed, Paramore had withdrawn Misery Business from his live sets in 2018. The song was very controversial, because considered “anti-feminist” by many. But, that doesn’t seem to bother Billie Eilish!

Thus, this appearance may mark the return of the Paramore group. Moreover, at the beginning of the year, the musicians of the group had confirmed that they were in the studio to do the sequel toAfter Laughter. Case to follow !

