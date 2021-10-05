News

Billie Eilish opens Glastonbury Festival 2022

Sara Billie Eilish to open the Glastonbury Festival 2022. The pop star announced the news on Instagram. Here she shows a photo of her wearing a Glastonbury hoodie, with the caption “2022”. Festival organizer Emily Eavis confirms Eilish’s participation stating that the 20-year-old singer will be “the youngest solo headliner in our history”.

For Billie Eilish it’s a return

Eilish will also be the first female headliner since 2016, although Taylor Swift should have opened the 2020 edition, which was not made for the Covid pandemic.
Glastonbury was canceled again this year. Although the organizers have organized a virtual event with artists including Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith.
Eilish’s first appearance at Glastonbury in 2019 was hailed as a triumph by critics.

Eilish and Jame Bond

Since then, Eilish has won numerous Brit and Grammy Awards for her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, and recently topped the charts with the next Happier Than Ever. The star was in London last week for attend the James Bond film premiere, No Time To Die, for which he wrote the main song of the soundtrack.

