Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette syndrome: “It’s very exhausting”

Singer Billie Eilish has opened up about the fact that she has Tourette syndrome, following a tic she had during an interview.

In the Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Billie Eilish discussed inspiration at Imposter Syndrome with host David Letterman. At one point in the interview, the 20-year-old singer appeared to turn her head and open her mouth, after which David Letterman asked her what was going on.

David Letterman – Ph. Netflix

“If you film me long enough, you’re going to see a lot of tics,” she explains. Mr Letterman then asks her if she is comfortable enough to talk about her tics, following which Billie Eilish confided in Tourette’s syndrome and the impact it has on her everyday life.

“They think I’m trying to be funny”

“The most common way people react is that they laugh, because they think I’m trying to be funny. They think I’m like (imitating a twitch) to be funny, and they go ‘Ha’. And I’m still incredibly offended by that, ”says Billie Eilish.

AFP / A.Sussman

The host then thanked him for confiding in his syndrome, a syndrome which was diagnosed at the age of 11. The singer then went on to explain that some of her tics dissipate over time, but the main ones, like wiggling her ears, raising her eyebrow and flexing her arm muscles, happen all day. “These are things that you would never notice if you had a simple conversation with me, but for me they are very exhausting,” explains the singer.