Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette syndrome

MENTAL HEALTH – “Most often people laugh thinking I’m trying to be funny. This reaction always offends me a lot […] and that’s when I tell them ‘I have Tourette’”. Guest of the show My guest needs no introductionavailable on Netflix and hosted by David Letterman, Billie Eilish confided in the Gilles de la Tourette syndrome from which she suffers.

On the set, the subject imposed itself following a sudden nod of the American singer. “If you film me long enough, you’re going to see a lot of tics,” she reacted, revealing that she was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome when she was 11.

A neurological pathology, Gilles de la Tourette syndrome is characterized by motor and sound tics. “The prevalence is estimated at 1 case in 2000 people”, indicates the PasseportSanté website.

“It’s really exhausting”

“My main tics, which I do all day, are for example moving my ear back and forth, raising my eyebrow, clicking my jaw, contracting the muscles of my arm”, describes the singer to David Letterman. “These are things you will never notice if you have a conversation with me. But for me, it’s really exhausting”. The singer, however, specifies that when she moves or is on stage, her tics no longer occur.

Over time, the singer’s relationship to her pathology has evolved positively. “I turned them into friends, I learned to trust them,” says Billie Eilish in the interview. On the contrary, when the people around her notice her tics, they “laugh” or “look around them pretending not to understand”, she laments.

“Happy to talk about it”

“I’m very happy to talk about it. In fact, I really like answering questions about it, because it’s very interesting”, also argued the interpreter of bad guy during the show, wishing not to make this pathology a taboo.

“The funny thing is that there are so many people who have it and we will never know. A few artists have come forward and said they’ve always had Tourette’s, but I’m not going to blame them because they don’t want to talk about it,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Billie Eilish has been transparent about her health. As early as 2019, Billie Eilish had entrusted the magazine RollingStone having suffered from depression and body dysmorphia as a teenager, when she was beginning to achieve notoriety. “I don’t want to sound gloomy, but I really didn’t think I would make it to 17,” she also said in early 2020 on the American show. CBS This Morning.