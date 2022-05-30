Billie Eilish opens up about Tourette syndrome

L British artist was diagnosed at the age of 11.

Let’s go back to its definition: “Gilles de La Tourette syndrome, sometimes abbreviated under the acronym SGT and named Gilles de La Tourette’s disease, is a neurological disorder characterized by motor and vocal tics. It begins in childhood and can be hereditary. This syndrome was first thought to be a rare neuropsychiatric illness and was associated with the production of obscene words (coprolalia), a symptom which is however only present in a minority of cases..“

While Billie Eilish is invited on the set of her show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, David Letterman observes his tics on which he questions him. To which the British artist responds: “If I’m filmed long enough, you’ll notice a lot of tics. The most common way people react is that they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny…and I’m still incredibly offended by that.“,” referring to Tourette syndrome, with which she has lived since she was 11 years old.

Billie also explains that many other artists would have told her to suffer from the syndrome without daring to talk about it. One can more or less control one’s vocal and bodily tics, but this is not always the case. Since the subject received very little media coverage – and even less by a mainstream pop star – it would seem that the collective imagination tends to think that this syndrome would be infested by a frenzied flow of insults – which actually concerns very few individuals.