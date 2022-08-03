Billie Eilish, Orelsan, Eddy De Pretto, Massive Attack…

🎧 MY QUALE IDEA – PINO D’ANGIO

This italo-disco track from 1980. The singer is 28 years old, and this track will propel his career. He who until then performed more in cabarets, he signed the first song in Italian language which will be broadcast in nightclubs around the world. More than 2 and a half million copies sold for this caricature, this self-deprecating cliché of an Italian-macho who flirts absolutely sure of himself, thinking that he will be able to pack anything when in fact he it’s nothing…

🎧 MARECHIA – NU GENEA

New stopover in Italy with the duo Nu Genea (formerly Nu Guinea) who released a second album this year (May), “Bar Mediterraneo”. This duo is made up of Massimo Di Lena and Lucio Aquilina, both come from the Neapolitan house scene and the idea of ​​their music is to propel the historical richness of the groove of their hometown (Naples) on stages around the world. entire. Nu Genea will be in concert on August 28 at Rock en Seine.

🎧 TOGETHER – ORELSAN

🎧 PLAYER’S BALL – OUTKAST

Outkast’s single appeared in 1993 and on their aptly named debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” released the following year. It’s a bombshell, a dazzling triumph, the arrival of a tornado on the American rap scene in Atlanta. Outkast is the cumulative flow, associated with Dré and Big Boi.

🎧 I DIDN’T CHANGE MY NUMBER – BILLIE EILISH

The singer seems to turn everything she touches into gold.

🎧 NELLY – APPLE

The voice of Apple who discovered last year the writings of the Quebec novelist Nelly Arcan. The singer would have been extremely touched by these readings, in particular of the 2 works “Putain” and “Folle”. So touched that she wrote this song in a rather cathartic way, like a letter, to relieve herself, to get rid of all this bundle of emotions she had felt.

🎧 COMING BACK – JAMES BLAKE ft SZA

A little more joy. He too pays homage to an author, in a way that is as tacit as it is romantic, by the name he bears: James Blake, a surname in a nod to the British poet and painter William Blake. At the end of last year he released his 5th album, “Friends that break your heart”, friends that break your heart, a hovering, sincere, touching melancholy.

🎧 THESE DAYS – CAT POWER

🎧 SNOW IN AUGUST – EDDY DE PRETTO

An excerpt from his second album “A tous les bâtards”, released last year. Eddy de Pretto says he wrote this project in a nod to the people next door, to the weirdos, to the freaks, to the strange. He actually imagines that we’re all the weirdo of someone, that’s how he presents himself on the cover. He will be in concert tomorrow in Langres in the Haute Marne for the Le Chien à Plumes festival and the day after tomorrow on August 6 in Ronquières in Belgium.

🎧 TEARDROP – MASSIVE ATTACK

Souvenir from 1998 taken from their album “Mezzanine”, this is their 3rd project. The group from Bristol has already laid the foundations of trip-hop since 1991 with its album “Blue Lines”. Massive Attack for the record is the leading trio embodied by Robert del Naja (3D), Tricky and Daddy G, the Wild Bunch team.

🎧 AN ENHANCED VERSION OF SADNESS – PETER PETER

🎧 KINGS OF THE ATTIC – CANNIBALE ft FABRICE GILBERT

The Normans of Cannibale who distill at will what they like to call a kind of tropical garage-rock. Their credo? mix genres, they will dip into cumbia, the psychedelic rock scene of the American west coast of the 60s, the tropicalist melodies of Brazil. And in their musical shaker (honored by the Born Bad label) they mix everything with an unparalleled flavor until they invite Fabrice Gilbert from the group Frustration on this featuring Kings of the Attic.

🎧 OF INSTINCT – FISHBACH

🎧 THE GIRL WITH THE SILK HAIR – FRANCOIS & THE ATLAS MOUNTAINS