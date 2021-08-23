Billie Eilish, out the new album “Happier than ever” – Music

ROME – “Happier than ever” is out, the new album by Billie Eilish, the 19-year-old artist from 7 Grammy Awards, a long list of awards, records and acknowledgments, acclaim from audiences and critics in just a few years. The album, already a record with the largest number of pre-add on Apple Music ever, arrives anticipated by the singles released this year “Your Power”, over 91 million views and 150 million streams only on Spotify and a debut in top10 on the US Billboard Hot 100, “Lost Cause”, and the latest, “NDA”. Billie directed the video clips of the videos, demonstrating how her artistic coherence cannot fail to contemplate a coherence between image and songs.

Very popular on social media (over 79.5 million people on Instagram alone), the Californian artist has entirely written and produced the album together with his brother Finneas in Los Angeles, as for all the previous songs and the previous album. The disc contains 16 tracks including the singles released last year “Therefore I Am” (Platino in Italy) and “my future”. Next year will see Billie return to stages around the world with Happy Than Ever, The World Tour, which sold out in a few days. The tour will kick off on February 3, 2022 from New Orleans and then continue with 32 dates in North America and another 18 in European arenas starting June 3. Billie will also make her Disney + debut with the Happier Than Ever: Love Letter concert in Los Angeles, which will premiere on Friday, September 3 on the streaming platform. Available in bookstores “Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish” (published in Italy by Rizzoli Illustrati), the first official book of Billie. Also available on Apple TV is “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”, the original Apple film directed by award-winning director RJ Cutler that tells the true story of the birth and growth of the singer and author who arrived on the roof of the world.