Billie Eilish pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins at the Grammys

Sued for copyright infringement due to similarities to a 2015 song, Ed Sheeran has won his legal battle.

Ed Sheeran won a legal battle over his 2017 single “ Shape of You after a highly publicized trial. A judge ruled Wednesday that Sheeran and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mac, did not plagiarize the song. oh why by Sami Chokri from 2015.

In his decision, the judge concluded that Sheeran did not ” neither deliberately nor unconsciously » copied a sentence from « oh why » when writing « Shape of You as Sheeran pointed out during the trial.

In a video statement posted to Twitter, Sheeran said, ” While we’re obviously happy with the outcome, I feel like complaints like this are far too common these days. They have become a kind of culture, you file a complaint, with the idea that an amicable settlement will be cheaper than legal action. Even if the complaint is unfounded. It’s really damaging for the music industry. There are only a limited number of notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidences are inevitable if 60,000 songs are released on Spotify every day. […] I don’t want to take away from the pain and suffering experienced by both sides of this case, but I just want to say that I am not an entity. I am not a company. I am a human being. I am a father. I am a husband. I am a son. Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience and I hope that with this decision it means that in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided. »

Ed’s been dealing with a lawsuit recently and he wanted to share a few words about it all pic.twitter.com/hnKm7VFcor — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) April 6, 2022

Chokri, an artist who performs as Sami Switch, and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue sued Sheeran, McDaid and Mac for copyright infringement over alleged similarities between the two songs. In 2018, the authors of “ The Shape of You launched legal proceedings asking the High Court to declare that they had not infringed copyright. Chokri and O’Donoghue countered this request two months later.

During the 11-day trial held in London in March, Sheeran denied having ” borrowed ideas to other songwriters without acknowledging them. He told the court that he had ” always tried to be completely fair by crediting his contributors, adding that he was taking the opportunity of the trial to clear his name. In their testimony, Sheeran, McDaid and Mac all denied knowledge of ” oh why ” before writing ” Shape Of You “.

Emily Zemler

Translated by the editor