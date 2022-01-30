Billie Eilish: “People are afraid of big boobs”

The title of the article may seem provocative. But these words Billie Eilish you really pronounce them: “People are scared of big boobs”. Literally: “People are afraid of big boobs”.

Obviously the young singer-songwriter’s sentence must be contextualized. In the spotlight since 2016, when her first single Ocean Eyes made a bang on Spotify in a very short time, Billie Eilishat only 20 years old, she is already destined to walk in the footsteps of the great international pop stars.

He has won fans from all over the world also thanks to his unique style: colored hair, oversized dresses, limitless creativity. Characteristic and special style, which however is now changing.

His latest album, the second, Happier than everis the manifesto of its evolution: Billie Eilish she is no longer a teenager and is exploring new horizons.

“I felt different emotions and had a different hair color for everything I did. I wanted this album to have a unique style too ”-Billie Eilish

The young singer is changing, and it shows: her look remains eccentric, but in a different way than that of the “first Eilish”. And not all fans have welcomed this little revolution.

Billie Eilish: “I lost 100K followers because of my boobs”

What has changed, first of all, is the relationship that Billie Eilish has with your own body.

The singer has essentially gone from covering herself with baggy clothes so as not to be judged to wanting to start broadcasting all her femininity.

In a long interview granted to Elle USAthe singer has gone through the stages of her senior year, also talking about her image, which has visibly changed.

The most curious anecdote is also linked to social networks: Billie Eilish she would have lost a lot of followers when she started to look more low-cut.

The fact would have happened after posting a certain photo uploaded to Instagram, that is the one that we propose again below. Fans would have been shocked by the new Billie, the platinum blonde girl in a corset and exaggerated shape.

“People bond with old memories, but it’s very dehumanizing,” the singer-songwriter said in the interview. And then she, laughing, she added:

“I lost 100,000 followers just because of boobs. People are scared of big boobs ”-Billie Eilish

After posting the photo, therefore, Billie Eilish she would have noticed a dizzying decline in the number of followers accompanied by many comments in which she was accused of sexualizing her body.

Words not easy to digest for a girl who has suffered manipulations And abuse from the ex and who has a complicated relationship with the pornographyas she herself stated.

Madonna defends Billie Eilish: “She must feel free”

But Billie she went further and continued to follow her path. She reminded her fans of her that it doesn’t matter what she looks like or what look she tries next time: she always remains the same girl the world has already known and loved.

Speaking of world stars, even Madonnagoddess of transgression, took the defense of the 20-year-old from Losa Angeles:

“The problem is that we live in a sexist world where women are only divided into two categories: either you are a virgin or you are a whore *. Billie never indulged the masses and began by not using her sexuality in any way. Women should be free to show themselves however they want. If Billie had been a man, no one would have talked about all this “ Madonna

Clear and harsh words towards the system, spoken by an artist that the entertainment world knows quite well.

Billie Eilish perfume: the social announcement

Billie Eilishalthough young, shy and very reserved, apparently she is following the advice of her more experienced colleague.

He recently launched his first fragrance on the market: Eilish. Guess what shape the package is?

Also hear Linus and Nicola on Billie Eilish’s statements