Billie Eilish performed on a hotel roof for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – News

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas they were the musical guests of the last episode of the well-known American TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The two performed in a particular location, namely the roof of the renowned Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

The talented American artist performed on the notes of one of the greatest hits recently released, Happier Than Ever, contained in the project of the same name published last July. This is the songwriter’s second LP, which debuted directly at the top of the Billboard 200 Chart.

Finneas also released a studio album this weekend, it is called Optimist and marks his debut as a soloist. This is his first LP, an ideal follow-up to Blood Harmony, EP released in 2019.

Grit and energy characterized the performance of the young artist, accompanied by her brother on guitar and a session man on drums. A performance in crescendo, started softly and then exploded in the last two stanzas. Below is the streaming.

On SA you can find the reviews of both albums released so far by Eilish, which has also been announced as the headliner at Glastonbury 2022: WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and the aforementioned Happier Than Ever.

Earlier this month, the pop star used her headlining at Austin City Limits to protest a bigoted Texas state law that places severe restrictions on abortion. We previously saw her in a series of acoustic performances in support of the latest album including a flawless performance of Evil Fantasy.