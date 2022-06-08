Billie Eilish performs a new title during her concert in Manchester (VIDEO)

After the huge success of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?her first album sold several million copies, the star aged only 20 had followed up with a new opus entitled Happy Than Ever, which can be translated into French as “Happier than ever”. A project eagerly awaited by fans of Billie Eilish but which obviously has difficulty in seducing beyond measure. Indeed, even if the figures are far from mediocre and the album ranked rather well in the charts around the world, we are far from the success of yesteryear for the young Californian who recently decided to diversify her activities with the release of Eilish, her first perfume. A derivative product which is not an exception in the world of music since many artists such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez or Celine Dion already have their own perfume or even their own make-up brand.

While she is currently traveling the world as part of her world tour, Billie Eilish was a few days ago in Manchester, United Kingdom, where she offered a nice surprise to her fans. Indeed, while the latter were delighted to wiggle their hips on the greatest hits of their idol, the latter also performed a completely new title for them entitled TV. “We haven’t played a new song live before its release since 2017 or 2018”said the singer before sharing the track. “Here’s one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play it for you”. A nice gesture from the interpreter of bad guy who was accompanied by her brother Finneas to sing this melancholic piece in which she talks about social problems such as the trial of Depp and Hears or the attempt to overturn the right to abortion in the United States. We let you discover some extracts.