Billie Eilish performs acoustically “Male Fantasy” enhancing the goodness of the song | News

Almost a week after the release of his second album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish And Finneas Baird O’Connell return to acoustic to present one of the tracks on the tracklist. It is about Evil Fantasy, tagged on the singer’s official YouTube channel as official live performance, the same just for Your Power proposed two weeks ago.

Unlike the previous exhibition, which saw the two brothers playing next to each other, in this one Eilish is seated in the center of a double bed, with a rotary telephone and symmetrical abajours on the sides to give the interior design a touch american classic, while his brother, with the acoustics on his knees, accompanies him sitting on the dresser.

It is an essential version of the melancholic song with which the album closes, perfect for enhancing both the message of the song (overcoming a shattered love story, distinguishing between true and false love, alluding to the stereotypes that have characterized up to now the entertainment industry) and the vocal qualities (as well as the falsetto) of the singer, here in an intimate r’n’b key.

Written and produced once again in Los Angeles with brother producer Finneas, the successor of WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? contains 16 tracks for a total of 55 minutes. For complete details and listening, please refer to the page dedicated to Happier Than Ever.