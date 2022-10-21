Billie Eilish performs her “Guitar Songs” in Singapore

On October 20, 1950, the great Tom Petty was born in Gainesville. RollingStone looks back on ten of his most beautiful songs. A list, of course, not exhaustive!

10 – “I Won’t Back Down”

” This song scared me when I wrote it,” said Tom Petty. ” There is no metaphor. She is extremely direct. “I Won’t Back Down” was written in the studio during the mixing of “Free Fallin”. George Harrison, who plays the harmonic line, had told Tom Petty that the phrase “standing on the edge of the world” was silly – Petty promptly replaced it with “there ain’t no easy way out”. ” I hesitated a lot with this song. But everyone around me liked it and it seems they were right. »

09 – “Room at the Top”

Tom Petty was in the throes of depression caused by his divorce from his first wife, Jane, when he sat down at the piano and poured out his grief in this song. “I wish I could feel you, little one” he sings. “You’re so far away. I want to reach out and touch your heart. The sincere emotion that emanates from this title propels Echo, a selection of tracks inspired by the couple’s breakup. “ ‘Room at the Top’ is the most depressing song I’ve ever written, says Petty, who hasn’t played it since the end of the tour.Echo. ” I never even wanted to hear it. The last time I listened to Echo, I thought to myself that I had put a lot more into this album than I remembered. »

08 – “Breakdown”

“ We were passionate children, “said Tom Petty, invited to speak about the atmosphere in the group during the recording of “Breakdown”. Tom Petty came up with this idea for an R&B-influenced, seductive, and oddly simple song while taking a late break in Hollywood’s Shelter Studios while recording his debut album. ” It must have been one or two in the morning, and I called the Heartbreakers to all come back, he recalls. ” They had all gone home. They came back at two or three o’clock, and we recorded the song. The track was originally over seven minutes long, but was eventually cut in half upon release as the album’s lead single. Driven by a drum line inspired by the “All I’ve Got to Do” of the Beatles and featuring one of Mike Campbell’s most iconic guitar parts, the song entered the Top 40. As Tom Petty would later proudly put it, ” It really is a perfect record. »

07 – “The Waiting”

“The Waiting” is perhaps the best example of the Heartbreakers’ ability to seamlessly put the pieces of their musical references together. The question-and-answer dynamic is reminiscent of The Animals’ “It’s My Life,” and the chorus is so reminiscent of the Byrds that their leader has long been believed to have inspired it. ” [Roger] McGuinn swears he told me says Petty in reference to the phrase “the waiting is the hardest part”, adding ” Maybe it’s true. ” Tom Petty remembers being inspired by the famous quote from Janis Joplin ” I like to be on stage, and everything is waiting (I love being onstage and everything else is waiting). The single from Hard Promises will mark the culmination of what journalist David Fricke will call ” the vibrant era of the Heartbreakers, coming in first in the Billboard ranking for six weeks. ” It’s about waiting for your dreams and never knowing if they’ll ever come true. I always had the feeling that it was a rather optimistic song. »

06 – “Runnin’ Down a Dream”

Full Moon Fever is one of Tom Petty’s solo albums, but every Heartbreaker (aside from drummer Stan Lynch) has played on it. “Runnin’ Down a Dream”, the album’s most catchy track, was built around a riff by Mike Campbell, originally written at a different rhythm. Petty arranged it before giving it to producer Jeff Lynne. Campbell also does the guitar solos for the song. Tom Petty wrote the assertive lyrics for the track where he talks about the freedom to go against the grain, a way of evoking his deepest feelings about what rock ‘n’ roll means to him.

05 – “Listen to Her Heart”

Tom Petty was inspired by a story told by his wife to write “Listen to Her Heart”. Shortly after the couple moved to Los Angeles, Jane found herself in the middle of a party hosted by the R&B legend ike turner. As the festivities were in full swing, Turner locked the doors to her home so no one could leave. Tom Petty turned this somewhat odd incident into a piece addressed to a man who doesn’t respect a woman’s feelings. The song is the second single from You’re Gonna Get It!. The song would only reach No. 59 on the charts, no doubt due to Petty’s explicit mention of cocaine. Mention that the label had however asked him to change the word to ‘Champagne’. ” What woman would want to leave her boyfriend for money and champagne? he asked at the time. ” Finally, champagne only costs $4 a bottle. »

04 – “Free Fallin'”

Except “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”, in duet with Stevie Nicks, “Free Fallin'” remains one of the biggest hits of Tom Petty’s career. However, when he showed Full Moon Fever at MCA Records for the first time, the label not only failed to detect a single, but even balked at releasing the album. ” I was stunned, says Petty. ” It’s the only time in my life that one of my albums has been refused. “As with most of the titles of Full Moon Fever, “Free Fallin’” was born quickly. Tom Petty wrote the danceable riff on a small electric keyboard and the idea for the lyrics came to him while improvising in the studio with his producer Jeff Lynne. Luckily, the management of the label changed, the most reluctant were fired, and “Free Fallin'” became a Top 10 hit, remaining on the Billboard chart for seven months. ” Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t hum “Free Fallin'” to me, or I hear it somewhere. But actually, this song only really took me 30 minutes. »

03 – “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

” I wanted to make a single that wouldn’t sound like anything that’s ever been done,” explained Petty of “Don’t Come Around Here No More.” Psychedelic and synth, classic but also modern, the song is a radical reinvention concocted by British producer Dave Stewart of Eurythmics. The Heartbreakers were skeptical about the intrusion of a third party into their song, especially when this outsider offered to add a sitar. ” I think a lot of the band – and I don’t blame them – were asking what the fuck was recalls Stewart. ” The disc was called Southern Accents and gave the impression of being in India. Tom Petty’s lyrics are based on a line that Stevie Nicks said to Joe Walsh at a Eurythmics after-party, and Stewart came up with the theme. Alice in Wonderland of the video. ” Dave and I worked on this single for months, recalls Petty. ” She could have hatched in 10 different ways. »

02 – “Refugee”

” We are told that we are the future of rock & roll said Tom Petty on the release of the Heartbreakers’ third album. ” I don’t want to be the future – I want to be the present. » The lead single from Damn the Torpedoes affirms this intention. Produced by Jimmy Iovine, “Refugee” is one of the band’s most combative tracks, asserting that they weren’t following any New Wave or punk-rock leanings, but were indeed a new generation of traditionalists. old-school rock lover. As often in the creation process of the group, Mike Campbell composed the music, recorded it on a cassette and passed it to his partners. ” The lyrics came quickly, said Petty. Recording, not so much. Campbell remembers 100 takes; Petty says 200.” I remember being so frustrated that I just left the studio and went out of town for two days. When he returned, the band nailed the recording and shot a no-frills music video. And suddenly, American rock was reborn.

01 – “American Girl”

” This title is just another example of this character I often write about. The small-town kid who knows there’s something else out there, but gets tricked trying to find it. I have always felt sympathy for him. On this song, Tom Petty translated his empathy into a classic of American music. The song combines decades of rock & roll into one intense anthem: the beat à-la-Bo Diddley by Stan Lynch echoes the fifties; the clean sound of the guitar evokes the Byrds (so much that Roger McGuinn covered the song later); Mike Campbell’s transitions recall the guitar-heroes of the 70s; and the New Wave energy will push the music into the 80s and beyond. Ironically, when the song was released as the second single from the band’s self-titled album, it didn’t make it to the US charts, but managed to achieve a nice spot in Britain. The reference to Route 441 in the lyrics has inspired rumors that “American Girl” is about a University of Florida student who committed suicide while throwing herself out of her dorm room. In reality, the song was written in Petty’s California apartment as he listened to the noise of the city. “ The words came naturally to me. »

Translated by Alma Rota