Billie Eilish performs her “Guitar Songs” in Singapore

Watch a first clip from the documentary on the music of the James Bond franchise, with director Sam Mendes and producer Barbara Broccoli.

Director Sam Mendes and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli discuss the importance of music to the franchise in a new clip from the documentary The Sound of 007which will be available from October 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, directed by Mat Whitecross, will examine how music has helped shape the history of the Bond franchise, from James Bond 007 vs. Dr. No at Death can wait. It will not only explore the classic Bond theme, composed by Monty Norman and originally performed by John Barry, but also share the stories behind the creation of the many hits that have been recorded for the franchise.

In the new trailer for the film, Mendes (who directed Sky Fall in 2012 and Spectrum in 2015) evokes the practically supernatural stature that Norman’s Bond theme has taken on in pop culture: You are in the womb, what do you hear? Heartbeats and the Bond theme. »

Broccoli, on the other hand, notes how inseparable the music is from the character of James Bond: [Bond] doesn’t spend a lot of time talking about what he’s doing or how he’s feeling. So the music always had to give you a sense of what’s going on inside Bond – the adrenaline, the tension, the joy, the anxiety. »

The Sound of 007 will also include interviews with Daniel Craig (who has just completed his tenure as the secret agent), composer David Arnold and some stars who have recorded particularly famous songs for Bond: Paul McCartney, as well as Billie Eilish and Finland.

Jon Blisten

Translated by the editor