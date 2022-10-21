Billie Eilish performs her new title “TV” live

More motivated than ever, since February 3 the American superstar Billie Eilish connects the dates, displaying sold out absolutely everywhere. Almost every night, the singer unveils her second album live Happier Than Ever, released almost a year ago. Five singles were released before its publication: My Future, Therefore I Am, Your Power, Lost Cause, and NDA, all of which were in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The album was also number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release, as well as in twenty other countries. A full box for this second project, which appeared a little more than two years later When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? quickly established itself in the four major categories of the Grammy Awards: Album of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Recording of the Year, Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year for Bad Guy, whereas Finneas O’Connell is crowned producer of the year.

Thus, while she was performing one of her usual concerts on her tour in Manchester, the singer had announced that she was preparing to sing a new piece exclusively. “We haven’t played any new songs live until they were released since 2017 or 2018. This is a song we just wrote and we want to play it for you”.

Accompanied by her brother Finland on the guitar, Billie Eilish sang a title titled, TV, with dark and denunciatory lyrics: “I don’t wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV / I’ll stay in the pool and drown / So I don’t have to watch you leave”. The singer refers in particular to the show Survivor (the American version of Koh-Lanta) and especially at the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard : “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade ». The public has, without hesitation, totally adhered to this new title. Thus, the singer and her brother made a live film at CloudForest of Singapore, all in acoustics. Thrills guaranteed.

