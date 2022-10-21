Billie Eilish performs “Therefore I Am” in a livestream concert

In a podcast, Ed Sheeran explained that he was originally supposed to compose the song for the latest James Bond with Daniel Craig.

” I won’t pretend it didn’t hurt not to said Ed Sheeran during an appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast. In 2019, he had already started writing his own track for the latest James Bond film with Daniel Craig. The opportunity first presented itself in 2017, when Bond producer Barbara Broccoli expressed interest in bringing him on board. In a 2019 interview with Music WeekStuart Camp, Sheeran’s manager, said: Ed talks to me about it every day and I tell him that the music is what they do last. »



” I was this close to making oneSheeran said. And they changed the director, then they changed the screenplay, and that’s it. We had all the meetings, I started writing it. »

Dying can wait was originally to be directed by Danny Boyle, who eventually left the film citing creative differences. He was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Due to delays in the production schedule due to the pandemic, the James Bond theme song “ No Time to Die was published 20 months before the film’s release. Eilish joined a long line of musicians who recorded their own interpretation, including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Duran Duran, Adele and Sam Smith.

For Eilish, No Time to Die represents an important step in his career. Performed alongside Finneas and Hans Zimmer, the original song made the 20-year-old singer the youngest in history to win an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for the same recording. But for Ed Sheeran, who was initially tipped to write the theme before Eilish was cast, the single is a painful reminder of what could have happened to her.

” Gotta remember we really auditioned for thisexplained Finneas to variety Last year. They didn’t come to us and say, ‘The job is yours. Now go write a song.” They told us: “We would like to hear what you are going to write”. And so we knew they were inviting us into their world. »

Still, Sheeran remains hopeful of receiving the same invitation again in the future: If they came back, I would answer them: “yes, yes, of course!” “.

Larisha Paul

Translated by the editor