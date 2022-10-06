Billie Eilish performs “Therefore I Am” in a livestream concert

Singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn rocked the world of country music in the 1960s and 1970s.

Loretta Lynn, singer and songwriter whose seven-decade-long career transformed country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90 years old. ” Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, in her sleep at her home on her beloved Hurricane Mills Ranch. Lynn’s family said in a statement.

In the 1960s, Lynn’s pioneering songs established the model for the female country music star as an independent woman who stood up to unfaithful men and homewreckers with an unwavering, good-natured spirit. Lynn adapted her 1970 autobiographical hit ” Coal Miner’s Daughter into a biographical bestseller, which was later turned into an Oscar-winning film, featuring the story of a difficult upbringing in Kentucky.

” I am so sorry to learn of the passing of my sister, my friend Loretta, tweeted Dolly Partonwho joined Lynn and Tammy Wynette on the album Honky Tonk Angels from 1993. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, a wonderful talent, she had millions of fans and I’m one of them. “.

Loretta Lynn wrote most of her hits and paved the way for modern artists like Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift.

Loretta Webb was born in 1932 in Butcher Hollow, Ky., where her father Ted worked in the Van Lear coal mines until his death in 1959. Lynn was the second in a family of eight children, three of whom went pursue a career in country music. In 1948, she married Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, who was also her manager (In Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta claimed to be 13 when she married Lynn, although in 2012 theAssociated Press found her marriage certificate, suggesting she was 16).

In the late 1950s, Lynn began writing songs on her guitar and performing them at local bars. In 1960, Lynn, then 27 years old, recorded ” I’m a Honky Tonk Girl and traveled across the country with her husband, promoting the song to radio stations with such success that it became a number 14 country hit. The Lynns soon traveled to Nashville, where Loretta Lynn premiered appearance at the Grand Ole Opry before the end of the year.

Lynn signed to Decca Records, where she began a long and successful working relationship with producer Owen Bradley, who had recorded Patsy Cline’s hits. In 1962, ” Success became the first of 16 Top 10 country hits Lynn would release in the 1960s, most of which were written or co-written by her. And in 1967, she became a country music star in her own right when her song ” Don’t Come Home a’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind) became her first number one. The album of the same name became the first gold record by a female country music artist. That year, Lynn won the Country Music Association’s top award as Female Vocalist of the Year.

Lynn’s popularity is partly due to her talent for songwriting. Fans felt she was talking about her own life story, and on her first hit from the 1970s, “ Coal Miner’s Daughter was indeed the case. ” I wasn’t sure we’d ever hear itshe says about this song. But she was talking about me, so I sang her and she was a hit “.

Also in 1970, Lynn began a hugely successful recording and touring partnership with Conway Twitty, a rock & roll player turned country darling. From ” After the Fire Is Gone in 1971, the duo’s first five singles all reached number one, and their next seven singles reached the Top 10. From 1972 to 1976, Lynn and Twitty outscored Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton and George Jones and Tammy Wynette to win CMA’s Vocal Duo of the Year.

Along with her duets with Twitty, Lynn had 24 country hits in the 1970s. Lynn isn’t shy about expanding the range of topics covered in her songs, and some are even controversial, whether ” One’s on the Way », « Rated X ” Where ” The Pill », which frankly celebrates contraception. ” I never had the money to buy the pill. If I had it, I wouldn’t have had a string of childrenshe jokes. But I’m happy to have had a string of children. »

Despite her opinions, Lynn was wary of politics and resisted the feminist movement. ” I’m not a big fan of women’s libshe writes in Coal Miner’s Daughter, but maybe it will help women to fight for the respect that is due to them”. She is also famous for dozing off during the David Frost Show while Betty Friedan was talking.

Lynn recorded her last Top 10 country hit in 1982, and her sales declined over the decade. In 1988, the year she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, she put her career on hold to care for her ailing husband. When Oliver Lynn died in 1996 of diabetes-related complications, they had been married for 48 years, and not always happily. In his interviews, Oliver was candid about his alcoholism and infidelity. In 2000, she recorded her tribute to him, ” I Can’t Hear the Music “. This marriage gave birth to six children. Twins Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen along with her son Ernie joined Lynn on tour in her later years as an opening act.

In 2004, Jack White introduced Lynn to a new generation with Van Lear Rose. An undisputed country music legend, Lynn was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Barack Obama in 2013.

” I stayed as I was when I startedshe said in 2011. I’m proud that I haven’t changed. When I go to a town where people started to like me, and started talking about me, I always have those people. Some have died. But most are still there. And they come to see me every time I go. And it’s good. »

Keith Harris

Translated by the editor