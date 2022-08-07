Billie Eilish Perfume Is More Popular Than All Other Celebrity Perfumes – Expect 1

Singer/songwriter Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars in the world, with several hit songs to her name and numerous awards. While Eilish focuses the majority of her attention on her hugely successful music career, the young artist is also finding time for other endeavors. Recently, the hitmaker launched her own perfume. Fans reacted very well to the scent. And even though the perfume has only been on the market for a short time, it has already joined the ranks of the most successful celebrity perfumes. In fact, only one other singer tops Eilish in terms of fragrance popularity.

When did Billie Eilish release her perfume?

At the end of 2021, when Eilish announced that she was releasing a perfume, she was already a huge star. The young singer, who is best known for songs like “Bad Guy” and “Ocean Eyes,” took to Instagram to share details about her fragrance, “Eilish.” She wrote in her caption, “I’m SO EXCITED to finally share my first fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! it’s a scent I’ve been looking for for years and years. it’s my favorite smell in the WORLD.

She went on to detail how perfume has always been a “huge part” of her life. So when she had the chance to create a perfume, it was like a “dream”. Eilish didn’t attach her name to many product-based businesses, so fans were thrilled. In November 2021, the fragrance debuted. With notes of tangerine, vanilla, red fruits and sweet petals, it quickly became one of the hottest flavors of the year.

Only one celebrity perfume is more popular than Billie Eilish’s perfume

The perfume sold out almost instantly. Although it has been replenished several times on Eilish’s homepage, it would be in high demand. According to Cosmopolitan, it’s unclear exactly how much money Eilish has made so far from the sale of her perfume. But it was expected to make $60 million in sales in its first year on the market. Considering it sold out multiple times, it’s likely that Eilish did even more than that.

A recent analysis of Google search data published by Hey Discount notes that Eilish’s perfume is the second highest ranked celebrity perfume in terms of online interest. It has 1.3 million annual searches, including 951,000 searches for “Billie Eilish perfume” and 314,840 searches for “Billie Eilish perfume”. The only celebrity perfume that ranks higher is Ariana Grande’s series of perfumes. Grande has more searches in total, around 4.4 million. But for the word “perfume”, Eilish still outclasses her. Grande has around 89,200 searches for “Ariana Grande perfume,” compared to 314,840 for Eilish.

Many celebrities released exclusive perfumes

Over the decades, many celebrities have created exclusive perfume lines, from Jennifer Lopez’s perfume empire to bespoke perfumes from Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry. Fans love having the opportunity to wear a fragrance created with the help of their favorite celebrity. And several stars have launched several perfumes. Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor and Sarah Jessica Parker are all superstars who have released fabulously successful fragrance lines. To this day, bright young stars are following their lead and creating a fragrance that captures the essence of their stage characters.

While Eilish has only released one scent so far, depending on how well it has been received, a second or third scent could very well do the trick.

