Billie Eilish “Person of the Year” for PETA

James Reno12 mins ago


Two years after having nominated Billie Eilish as the best voice in defense of animals for its online activism, the PETA (acronym for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) awarded it as “Person of the year 2021“. At the age of 19, the pop star is the youngest winner of the award.

Vegan since the age of twelve, Billie Eilish also remarked on her lifestyle choice last September at the Met Gala – the annual fundraising gala for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – by agreeing to wear a custom silk-free vegan dress of the fashion house Oscar de la Renta as long as the brand agreed to ban fur in the future. Moreover, it was co-chair of the event, which for the first time served exclusively vegan meals.

As stated by PETA President Ingrid Newkirk: “Billie Eilish is making sure the party is over for meat and milk meals, as well as leather, fur and silk. PETA is happier than ever to celebrate it for taking every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them. “


