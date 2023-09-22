Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Bootsy Collins Want Gun Control – Rolling Stone

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Vivian Killilea/Getty Images; Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Bootsy Collins, Sheryl Crow and many other musicians have united to raise awareness about gun control through a new initiative called Artists for Action to Prevent Gun Violence. In Eilish’s words, the goal is to “end the gun violence epidemic.” Those artists – as well as Nile Rodgers, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Rufus Wainwright, Pixies’ Joey Santiago, Sophie Tucker, LP, and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor – are asking people to volunteer, donate and vote to raise awareness. Asks to do. Issue.

In a video for Artists for Action, Gabriel said, “As much as I love the United States, I’m always amazed by the ease with which anyone can get hold of a weapon.” Fairchild explained, “We’re not coming after your guns, I just want common sense.” And Crow spoke to the power of unity: “The people of Capitol Hill are not going to stop working, and we’re going to keep working harder until it becomes inevitable.” The clip also features the musicians declaring themselves “artists for action”.

Mark Barden, who co-founded Sandy Hook Promise and is a member of the Promise Band, started the initiative with Rick Korn, who directed a father’s promise, and the two co-founders of Artists for Artists, Matthew Reich and Neil Saini. The initiative’s website describes itself as “a non-political movement that has come together to help prevent future tragedies.” Its goal is to “engage large groups of Americans and keep their communities safe.”

“Our mission at Artists for Action is to create a coalition of musicians, artists, athletes, and influencers of all types for the common purpose of stopping gun violence,” Barden said in the video. Barden’s son is one of the 26 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Other musicians who have added their names to the website are Halestorm, Rosie, Young the Giant and Tedeschi Trucks Band. Bush will lead an Artists for Action concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. Diversity Another concert is reportedly in the works for release in December a father’s promise and another in Central Park during Gun Violence Awareness Month next summer.