Billie Eilish plays ‘Your Power’ live in the desert: the video

Billie Eilish “remade” the video for Your Power, his latest single, for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The singer and her brother Finneas played the song acoustically and in the middle of a desert, as you can see from the clip at the top of the article.

The song, which will be part of the highly anticipated second album Happier Than Ever, speaks of abuses of power and vulnerability. “Of all the songs I’ve written, this is one of my favorite songs,” Eilish said. “I feel vulnerable to publish it because it is very dear to me. It has to do with various situations that we have all witnessed or experienced firsthand. I hope it can inspire a change ».

In addition to the performance, Eilish told Stephen Colbert about her new look, revealing that she has had blonde hair for much longer than we thought. In his last appearance on the Colbert show he even wore a wig. “I knew there was going to be a time when I would look crazy, and I didn’t want to be seen,” he said. “So I ordered a Halloween costume from Billie Eilish on Amazon. It was hideous. The worst thing I’ve ever seen. ‘

Happier Than Ever will be released next July 30, but there is already a lot of talk about it. Especially for the controversy about the photo shoot of the last cover of Vogue UK, where Eilish showed herself completely different from usual, with a diva look (we talked about it here).