Billie Eilish prepares conferences for the climate in the middle of the tour!

Billie Eilish will organize conferences for the climate as part of her “Happier Than Ever” tour from next June.

While touring his new album Happy Than Ever has just started, Billie Eilish has announced that she will take the opportunity to organize conferences for the climate. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish committed on all fronts

Billie Eilish has been the trending artist for a few years. The singer is hugely successful and continues to break records. Recently, she sang at the Coachella festival, where she became the youngest artist to perform. Incredible !

In addition, for example, she signed the song No Time To Die, from the latest James Bond film. Thus, she gleaned three statuettes at the Oscars in 2022, thus becoming the first person born in the 21st century awarded at the Oscars. Just that !

But Billie Eilish is also a committed woman. The singer never hesitates to support causes. Recently, it is in duet with The Weeknd that the young woman wanted to helping refugees in Ukraine.

In another theme, the 20-year-old young woman also had caused a stir last year at the Met Gala. She had chosen to come dressed as Oscar de la Renta but on one condition. Billie Eilish wanted to wear the creation if the brand stopped selling fur. In short, a great victory for the singer!

And she will use this tour to speak to her audience about another cause close to her heart: the climate crisis. MCE TV tells you more!

The climate as a fight

With her upcoming concerts, Billie Eilish intends to highlight her most expensive fight: saving the planet. And the artist has very specific ideas.

Indeed, as part of his tour Happy Than EverBillie Eilish organizes round tables, called “Overheated” (“overheated” in French), to talk about the climate crisis. They will take place in London from June 10, at the very famous hall of the O2 Arena.

Six conferences are planned. Specific topics will therefore be addressed. Like sustainable fashion, the benefits of vegetarianism or how to make the music industry greener.

Billie Eilish will host the first conference. Guests will then take over, such as activist Vanessa Nakate or YouTuber Jack Harries. Sales of access tickets to these conferences will be donated to two associations who fight for climate change: REVERB and Bracket + Feed. Very good !

The two associations have a link with the singer. REVERB is responsible for reducing the impact of artists on the planet during their tours. As for Bracket + Feedit was Maggie Baird, the mother of Billie Eilish, who created it to fight against food and climate insecurity.

In addition, the next few months promise to be busy for Billie Eilish. In addition to her tour, she claimed working on their third album with his brother. Case to follow!

