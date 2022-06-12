Billie Eilish presents a new song live

The pianist Chick Corea notably collaborated with Miles Davis in the late 60s. He was also known for his group Return to Forever

“Chick Corea was the greatest improv musician I’ve ever played withwrote John Mayer on Instagram, when he learned of his death last February. Nobody was more open, more finely tuned to the present moment, changing his approach with each new proposal from the musicians around him. If you hit a wrong note, he would immediately pick it up and turn it into something valuable. What an immeasurable loss in so many ways. »

creative genius

By the early ’60s, Corea had established himself as a go-to pianist, working with Stan Getz, Herbie Mann and others. He later joined Miles Davis’ band and played a key role in helping the trumpeter transition to a more contemporary sound, with albums like Bitches Brew. After working with Davis, he formed his own band, Return to Forever, who played some of the most vibrant and dynamic music of the fusion era. In the decades that followed, Corea embarked on countless projects, showing his limitless artistry – from a refined duet with the vibraphonist Gary Burton to his group Electric Band, which made history. His latest album, the live solo disc Playsreleased in 2020. He showed the diversity of his skills and influences, touching on classical tracks, bebop and much more.

Born June 12, 1941, Corea grew up near Boston. His father, a Dixieland-style jazz trumpeter, introduced him to the piano, although he also played drums from an early age. Young Chick studied briefly at Columbia and Juilliard, but soon left school. He starts playing with household names such as Getz, Mann and Blue Mitchell. At the end of the 1960s, Corea was already making a name for himself as a conductor, notably with Now He Sings, Now He Sobsa 1968 album with bassist Miroslav Vitous and drummer Roy Haynes, which set a new benchmark for the modern jazz piano trio.

“Music stimulates what is natural in each of us. »

game changer

Corea formed Return to Forever in 1972. The band’s second version – featuring bassist Stanley Clarke, drummer Lenny White and guitarist Bill Connors, later replaced by Al Di Meola – helped launch the jazz-rock movement of the time. . Notably with John McLaughlin’s Mahavishnu Orchestra and Weather Report. The band’s progressive sound would go on to have a huge influence not only in the jazz world, but also on the rock scene.

“Corea has changed the landscapewrote Vernon Reid on Twitter. On several levels. He literally mastered ALL the schools. He went there headlong. He was an amazing musician. »

“I have observed that music stimulates what is natural in each of usCorea told Jazz Times in 2020. It is a native sense, in every person. You don’t have to be a professional. It is enough to be a living human being and open to play and imagination. »