Billie Eilish presents her first vegan and cruelty free perfume

The news was revealed just a few hours ago and is already going around the world: Billie Eilish is about to launch his first scent. Notes, price, release date, below you will find everything you need to know.

Eilish, the perfume of Billie Eilish

“Warm, sweet and makes you feel at home wherever you are “are the words that describe Eilish, the fragrance that the interpreter of Happier than ever is about to launch. A vegan perfume and not tested on animals (to respect the values ​​of the singer), the essence includes, among others, notes of vanilla, amber, musk, cocoa and wood. A beautiful blend that ensures a unique olfactory journey, all enclosed in a stunning bronze bottle, which represents a woman’s torso and the lower part of her face.

An announcement that is talked about a lot but that was not surprising at all. Great connoisseur of fragrances since childhood, Billie has often said that she has always dreamed of creating her own perfume. A project, in her opinion, exciting and passionate, which she carried out in the maximum secrecy.

To get your hands on this new must made by a celebs (here the long list of beauty brands made by the stars) – announced at a price of 68 dollars – you will have to wait until November. However, you can register for the preorder through the official website to have a chance to treat yourself to this fragrance, which is already the star of a mega buzz.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also

Billie Eilish as you’ve never seen her before. The transformation of the singer

Billie Eilish: everything you need to know about her new album Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish just changed her hair color: goodbye green roots and black hair!