Billie Eilish raises awareness of recycling issues by wearing the same Gucci outfit for the second time

For the majority of stars who walk the red carpet, it is unthinkable to dress the same way twice. Billie Eilish has yet decided to turn his back on this (bad) habit on a special occasion.

On the night of October 8 to 9, the Environmental Media Association Awards (EMA) took place in Los Angeles. These awards reward those who, through their actions or their innovative ideas, have had an impact in the fight against climate change and have taken positive measures in favor of the planet. One of these people was Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird: during the tour Happy Than Ever of the singer, they launched “Overheated”, a conference focused on the climate, with high-profile speakers, documentary screenings and even clothing swaps. And the duo has just been rewarded for this initiative.

Billie Eilish’s look on the red carpet was consistent with the night’s sustainability themes.

Fans know she wears almost exclusively Gucci in her public appearances (she’s loyal to Alessandro Michele), and Billie brought out for the EMAs a Gucci look created especially for her that she previously wore in 2020 for the Billboard Awards at the time. She appeared with a set of pants and blouse in khaki embroidered silk, accessorized with a scarf tie. She had just left out the matching bucket hat she wore in 2020.

In the end, it’s not so surprising when you remember that from her beginnings, the singer got us used to wearing customized outfits that she would unearth from small, confidential designers.

In any case, this is an elegant and intelligent way to set an example in terms of recycling to stick to current concerns.

If we had to mention another celebrity who does not hesitate to bring out the same outfit sometimes worn almost 10 years ago, it is Kate Middleton.

