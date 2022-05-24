Billie Eilish (re) speaks openly about her neurological disease

In 2018, Billie Eilish revealed that she had Gilles de la Tourette syndrome (SGT). This time she talked about it more extensively during her time on the streaming show My next guest needs no introduction by David Letterman.

TS is a neurological disorder that causes motor and sound disturbances characterized by tics. Singer Billie Eilish has been diagnosed at the age of 11 and lives with this syndrome which she has learned to manage over time. She only suffers from mild physical tics and has learned techniques to control them.

Fearful at first for fear of being defined by her illness, she did not talk about it. But thn interview, the young woman still lets out some uncontrollable movements during the questions that the journalists ask her. And it was at this time, during pre-recorded interviews whose questions had not been cut during the editing, that clever little guys had fun compiling these signs of his illness and made a montage of them on YouTube. This is what decided Billie to finally talk about it, in November 2018 during a promo at Ellen DeGeneres (who has just recorded her very last show, end clip this May 26).

This time at David Letterman, she explained: “My main tics, which I do all day, are things you’ll never notice if you’re having a conversation with me, but for me it’s really exhausting. For example, I wiggle my ear back and forth , I raise my eyebrow, snap my jaw, or tense my arm muscles.” But, with the help of time, she relativizes: “I turned them into friends, I learned to trust them.”

Following her stint with Ellen DeGeneres in 2018, she had received many messages of support from her fans, and many had in turn admitted to her that they also suffered from this syndrome. And that helped her to open up on the subject because today, she says: “I’m very happy to talk about it. In fact, I really like answering questions about it. So many people have it and you’ll never know. A few artists have come forward but remain in the minority. And I can understand , I’m not going to blame those who don’t want to talk about it.”

A bit like Stromae which opened on depression, Billie Eilish plays the card of sincerity to help lift the taboo on this disease which still causes shame among those who suffer from it, and a lot of mockery from those who know it badly.