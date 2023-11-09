Billie Eilish reacts after an edited photo of her hair goes viral and everyone compares it to the same thing





Billie Eilish has hit back after an edited photo of her hair went viral on Halloween.

Last week, fans circulated a photo of the singer showing off her new hair color.

The star, who frequently changes her hair, added bright red roots to her jet black hair last month.

But in the new photo, she was also seen wearing orange and green colored threads.

Fans soon began comparing the unusual dye-job to a weather map, with one quipping on X, formerly known as Twitter: ‘This is giving away AccuWeather.’

Another insisted: ‘All I see is a heatmap.’

Now that it has been revealed that the photo was edited, Billie responded to the weather map comparisons on her Instagram Stories.

She reposted an article about the hairstyle and said ‘you’re all just talking nonsense’.

Billie shocked her fans by sharing a glimpse of her huge new back tattoo on Instagram last month.

The 21-year-old casually posted the image as part of a round up, but it quickly gained her 110 million followers.

The striking photo showed the Grammy-winning superstar lying on her stomach with her bare back on full display.

The new ink extends from the back of his neck to his lower back.

One person wrote about body art online: ‘Hate to have to do this but…what is this? ‘What should I look for?’

“I thought this was a Stranger Things portal,” wrote another.

One user asked, ‘Why is it so dirty?’ While another said: ‘Did he use a cutlass to make this?’

And another viewer supported her, saying: ‘I see she’s into that “I’m a celebrity and doing the wild fuck phase. Go girl go.”

Others asked out of curiosity, ‘Why is it so dirty?’ and ‘Is this the last tattoo?’