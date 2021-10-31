Billie Eilish, Rebel Wilson | Billie Eilish admitted that she is not happy with her body:

I am very confident and happy with my life, says Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish, 19, was surprised earlier this year when she appeared on the front page of the Brits Solo regiment in her underwear.

For several years, Eilish swears by the big clothes they cover, so when the 19-year-old suddenly showed off more body, she blew up on social media.

Some fans were in Orgasm for her new look. Others believe she has given up on her “old self” and is tempted to have sex with herself to get attention.

Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – shouldn’t deprive you of respect, he said at the time.









Oh my God, how am I like this?

But like many other teenagers, Eilish struggles with her body image.

In an interview with the guardian, the 19-year-old admitted that she was not satisfied with her body.

– Obviously I’m not happy with my body … but who is it? He said in the interview.

– I mean, I’m so confident, and I’m so happy with my life, go on.

Eilish adds that seeing pictures of other women on social media can help erode her self-esteem.

“Oh my God, how could you look like this?” I know the industry to the core, I know how people edit photos, and I have enough knowledge to know what’s real and what’s fake. I keep looking at the photos and I think, “Oh, that makes me really sick.”

Show support for Britney Spears

It’s all been for Britney Spears (39) in the last few months She first told the audience what she thinks about the scheme she has been working out since 2008 – Where her father is James Spears (68), He has complete control over both his money and his singing career.

In social media, it comes with messages of support, including from ex-husband Justin Timberlake, who was with Spears for four years until 2002, and British TV star Piers Morgan and The great American politician Ted Cruz.

The latest to come out is actor Rebel Wilson (41).

In an Instagram post in which Wilson will promote his latest film “Senior Year”, Wilson appears in a Britney-inspired outfit, from Spears’ music video to the song “Crazy”.

In the background there is also a large banner that says “crazy” in capital letters, just like in the music video.

Wilson also shows his support for the pop star in the photo.

“My life is crazy right now” The actress writes adding that she “loves” Britney in the shape of a heart.





Plaintiff manufacturing company

Actor Gerard Butler is suing the production company behind the 2013 film Olympus Has Fallen.

The background to the lawsuit is that the actor believes production company Nu Image / Millennium Films owes him at least $ 10 million in revenue from the film “Olympus Has Fallen,” he writes. NBC News.

Butler argues in the lawsuit that the producers made millions of dollars from the film, but refuses to pay the actor “a penny of the proceeds and profits promised to him in the agreement between the parties.”

The lawsuit was filed on Friday and came just a day after another representative filed a lawsuit.

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, claiming she lost tens of millions because “Black Widow” was released on the Disney + streaming service at the same time it was in theaters.

for me people The star wrote in the lawsuit that his contract with Disney’s Marvel Entertainment guarantees an exclusive launch in theaters and claims he has lost more than $ 50 million as a result.