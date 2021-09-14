Billie Eilish, released the videoclip of the new single Lost Cause

In less than twenty-four hours, the video garnered over eleven million views on YouTube

July 30 Billie Eilish (PHOTO) will make his long-awaited record comeback with the new album Happier than Ever. Meanwhile the young American artist, class 2001, has released the video clip of the new single contained within the disc.

Billie Eilish, the new single is Lost Cause deepening



Billie Eilish in concert, announced the world tour: the dates Lost Cause is the title of the song that anticipates the distribution of the record project. In the past few hours Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, this is the name in the registry office, he published the video clip of the single, immediately enjoying extraordinary success, so much so that it already counts more than eleven million views on YouTube in less than twenty-four hours. Lost Cause is the fourth song from the new album which will contain sixteen tracks produced by the singer herself and her brother Finneas, the previously released singles are Therefore I Am, my future And Your Power.

Loading... Advertisements

Billie Eilish, the worldwide success deepening



Billie Eilish plays “Your Power” live in the desert: the video Billie Eilish is certainly one of the most successful artists of recent years. Single after single, the singer has conquered every corner of the planet, gaining acclaim from the public and critics. The album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has won numerous awards, including ben four platinum discs in the United States of America thanks to the sale of over four million copies. Among the most loved songs we find You Should See Me in a Crown, When the Party’s Over And Bad Guy.