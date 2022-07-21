Billie Eilish releases “Guitar Songs”, a surprise EP with 2 tracks

Billie Eilish has just released two singles, ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’, her new songs since releasing her second album this time last year. These tracks are both included in a new collection called “Guitar Songs” on music streaming platforms.

The two-track EP was produced in collaboration with his brother, FINNEAS, and is the studio follow-up to the hit album Happier Than Ever released in 2021. Those who attend his concerts (or read the reports on the concerts ) may be familiar with “TV,” the new political song she tested on tour.

Meanwhile, “The 30th” was named for the day it was written, as Billie Eilish explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “We wrote it on December 30, and that was actually the first song we had written since Happier Than Ever. That’s why it’s called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30th and it was just the most indescribable thing to see and experience. I had written down all these thoughts that I had. I was with FINNEAS, and I said, “I’m sorry, I don’t know what you had planned to do, but we have to write this song about it now, and we did.”

She called the event “indescribable”, although the song itself offers some clues. “Sometimes you look the same / Like before the accident”, she sings (in English). “When you stare into space/ It’s hard to believe you don’t remember/ You woke up in the ambulance/ You put it all together on the ride. »

Billie Eilish – “Guitar Songs”

Two new songs, “TV” and “The 30th”, are out now.https://t.co/kl9LkMr9YY pic.twitter.com/f0Me5bilVS — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 21, 2022

“FINNEAS and I really wanted them to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are! Billie Eilish said in a statement.

“Playing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it into the song. I get chills every time I hear it. I hope you like the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you. continued the singer.

The 20-year-old superstar is outspoken as she matures. She recently called the Supreme Court’s repeal of abortion rights a “really, very dark day for women” and said of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard libel lawsuit: “We don’t give a damn.” After her visit to France last June, she will be on stage again in August in Asia and September in New Zealand and Australia as part of her 2022 world tour.