Billie Eilish releases surprise EP

Billie Eilish surprised her fans on Thursday by releasing a two-song EP titled Guitar Songsincluding the new titles “ TV ” and ” The 30th ”, which are available for streaming.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the singer said that ” The 30th was written last December and that it was the first track she wrote after ” Happy Than Ever “.

” That’s why it’s called “The 30th” because something happened on November 30, and it was the most indescribable thing to see and experience. I had written down all these thoughts that I had, Eilish said. I was with Finneas, and I said to him: “I’m sorry, I don’t know what you had planned, but we have to write this song about it now” “.

In ” The 30th she describes a painful accident. The song builds in intensity until Eilish sings ” You’re alive, you’re alive, you’re alive as a mantra for the person who survived, but who might not have been so lucky if circumstances had been different.

Eilish played” TV on tour several times, and said of the song that she always had ” chills every time she heard it.

Eilish explained to Lowe that the process of writing ” TV stretched out over several months, as she and her brother Finneas had little time to tour music. The first verse was written fairly quickly, but the rest of the song was finished months later when it was revealed that the Supreme Court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, to whom the song refers.

“ We wrote this sentence a few weeks before it was officially cancelled. Glastonbury day it happenedshe says. We were in this house, and I was sitting with the dogs in the grass. My mother came out, she stood there and she said, “They repealed it”. We were all in shock. »

Althea Legaspi

Translated by the editor