Billie Eilish releases the “Sequoia” version of her Nike Air Force 1 on October 14

Billie Eilish pursues her economic development outside of music

As much as she is a seasoned singer, we see that Billie Eilish is super active in the business world. Indeed, she launched into the world of cosmetics and the creation of sneakers last year.

It took its first steps on the pump market in 2021 with the release of some models air jordan. It then offers high-end sneakers Nike Air Force 1 for which there are Velcro straps all along the upper. His work is of a beauty that fascinates and interests many elsewhere.

However, the singer makes a new variant in terms of color. Title “Sequoia”the new Basket shoe is made of nubuck uppers, and is entirely dark green in color. The sole is intermediate and light green. Sneaker lovers will definitely love it because of its military boot-like presence.

You’re passionate about sneakers, so get ready, because it’s coming out very soon. It will already be available on Friday, October 14, 2022 at a price of $180. Buyers’ impressions will be reported to you as soon as they experience them.

Waiting for musical news from Billie Eilish