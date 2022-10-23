Billie Eilish releases “TV” and “The 30th”, two sublime songs in acoustics

Photo credits: Abaca

Billie Eilish seems to be done with the exploitation of her second album “Happier Than Ever”. Released just a year ago in the middle of summer, this disc led by the singles “Your Power” and “NDA” was written in response to the phenomenal – and overwhelming – success of his first opus “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Clearly shaken by her meteoric rise, with songs about sexual objectification towards her (“Not My Responsibility”) or the violent intrusion of notoriety into her private life, the American singer now wants to pursue her career according to her own rules. Also, without any prior announcement, she has just released an EP of two acoustic titles, “Guitar Songs”.

“I get chills every time I hear it”

Finneas and I really wanted these songs to be yours ASAP, so here goes explains Billie Eilish in a press release, stating that she wrote these titles, “TV” and “The 30th”, with her brother, the songwriter and producer Finneas. The first is already known to the public, since the artist performed it during his European concerts last month. In this piece with a very political dimension, Billie Eilish refers to the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which set fire to the powder on social networks and the repeal of the right to abortion in the United States. The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. wade she hums to denounce the failings of our society. Playing “TV” on tour was such a highlight for us, which is why we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it into the song. I get chills every time I hear it she indicates.

The second song, “The 30th”, refers to a dark day experienced by Billie Eilish, in the light of an event that almost turned out to be dramatic. We wrote it on December 30, and it was actually the first song we had written since “Happier Than Ever”. That’s why it’s called “The 30th” because something happened on November 30th that was the most indescribable thing to see and experience. I wrote down all those thoughts I had. I was with FINNEAS, and I said, “I’m sorry, I don’t know what you planned to do, but we have to write this song about it now” says singer Zane Lowe on Apple Music, without giving more details when it clicks. The lyrics, however, refer to a accident and a stay in the hospital. I know you don’t remember calling me / But I told you even then you looked so pretty / In a hospital bed, I remember you said / You were scared / And so was I whispers Billie Eilish in a soft voice before the song gets carried away when she repeats You’re alive, you’re alive, you’re alive . Two delicate proposals that will surely touch sensitive hearts.