Billie Eilish releases two surprise songs

Billie Eilish took her fans by surprise on Thursday afternoon by unveiling two new acoustic songs! Respectively baptized The 30th and TVthese two novelties of the young American star appear on the EP Guitar Songs co-directed, written and composed with his older brother FINNEAS.

” These two songs mean so much to me! We wrote The 30th November 30 was the first song we wrote since Happier Than Ever. It was just the most indescribable thing I had witnessed. I was with FINNEAS and I said: I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning to do, but we have to write this song right now. And we did… “, explained Billie Eilish about The 30th which evokes a tragic road accident.

As for TV, this more “political” song refers in particular to the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to no longer protect the right of women to abortion by invalidating the judgment Roe v. Wade, a bit like P!nk and his new song Irrelevant. Billie Eilish also discusses Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

In an interview with Apple Music, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter also said she still plans to release a new album next year.

Entitled Happy Than EverBillie Eilish’s most recent album was released in July 2021. Also written, composed and produced in collaboration with FINNEAS, Billie Eilish’s second career album features 16 songs, including the title track, nes, Lost Cause, My future, Therefore I Am and Your Power.

Last year, Billie Eilish also entered the prestigious TIME100a ranking of the famous magazine Time which lists the most influential personalities, all categories combined!