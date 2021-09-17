Billie Eilish reveals a hidden nod to the original bond in her song No Time To Die

Billie Eilish The song that will be the main theme of the film premiered over a year and a half ago There is no time to die. The twenty-fifth episode of the epic bond It has not yet been released in the hope that the pandemic will allow it to be released around the world in style. And during that time, we overlooked little details that we didn’t realize.

And the heroine of the song had to be the one who revealed it. The song created by Billie Eilish and her brother Phineas is a special production Phineas Way Stephen Lipson with the guitar Johnny Mar and orchestral arrangements Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley It had such a subtle nod to the original Bond that it has yet to be discovered.

The broken Californian sound, the sensual piano melody and the usual ups and downs of the song that will unlock the credits of the new batch of Agent 007 hide behind the second verse a nod to the original music of the first installment of Agent 007 in Her Majesty’s Service.

The young American singer-songwriter explained: “You can’t make a Bond song without it sounding like a Bond song. So if you listen closely, you can enjoy a short sound of the original Bond at the beginning of the second verse ”. To the Official Bond Series Podcast.

“It’s very subtle and has a lot of resonance. We decided to do it and include it. We recorded it in London and there was a version with it and a version without it. Eventually Johnny played it on his guitar and we decided to go. It has some touches that will fry your brain. That’s exactly what the song needs there, ”admitted Billie Eilish.

It will be released in theaters on September 30th There is no time to die And fans will be able to enjoy the new episode of agent James Bond. In this episode, James Bond is enjoying his retreat in Jamaica. However, his peace was shattered when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter came to his aid. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more treacherous than expected, leading Bond to track down a mysterious criminal armed with sophisticated and dangerous technology.

With a luxury cast led by Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes and Naomi Harris, the film was directed by Cary Fukunaga and also has interpretations of Ben Wishaw and Ana de Armas.