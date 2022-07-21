Entertainment

Billie Eilish reveals her favorite beauty routine after a concert

“Every night, I have to do a skincare routine,” Billie Eilish explained on the American magazine Vogue’s YouTube account on July 14, shortly after singing on stage. It is indeed very important for the star to take care of her skin and quite simply of herself: “I find a lot of peace there and it brings me back to myself”.

For her nighttime beauty routine, the 20-year-old starts by removing her makeup with Josie Maran brand wipes, as she shows in the video. The rest of her favorite skincare products come from Sousa’s own brand. It is in particular thanks to the beautician Biba de Sousa that Billie Eilish now has a beautiful complexion. “My skin completely transformed when I started using [ses] products,” she says, “I’m so grateful to him. She thus uses the mask, the cleansing gel, the toners, the moisturizing creams including the Cream Barrier of this brand.

Taking care of your skin is so, so important as a person.

How Billie Eilish takes care of her hair and her body

The Bad Guy singer’s evening beauty routine doesn’t just focus on her face. She also likes to take care of her hair and…

