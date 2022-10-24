Billie Eilish reveals her favorite beauty routine after a concert

“ Every night I have to do a skincare routine”explains Billie Eilish on the YouTube account of the American magazine vogue, on July 14, shortly after singing on stage. It is indeed very important for the star to take care of her skin and simply of herself: “I find a lot of peace there and it brings me back to myself”.

For her night beauty routine, the 20-year-old starts by removing her makeup with the brand’s wipes Josie Maran, as she shows in the video. The rest of her favorite skincare products come from the brand of Sousa. It is in particular thanks to the beautician Biba de Sousa that Billie Eilish now has a beautiful complexion. “My skin completely transformed when I started using [ses] products »she says, “I am so grateful to him”. She thus uses the mask, the cleansing gel, the toners, the moisturizing creams including the Cream Barrier of this brand.

Taking care of your skin is so, so important as a person.

Also to discover: Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up, netizens accuse the young man of cheating

How Billie Eilish takes care of her hair and her body

The evening beauty routine of the interpreter of bad guy don’t just focus on her face. She also likes to take care of her hair and her body as a whole. For this, Billie Eilish combs her hair well before going to sleep and applies the Number 6 Bond Smoother from Olaplex. She puts on her lips and her nails the healing ointment ofAquaphor and Conditioning Peach Cuticle Oil after gel removal. Finally, she massages her body with Ambre Vanille cream from Laura Mercier. Now she’s ready to go to bed!