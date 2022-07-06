Billie Eilish reveals her little rituals before going on stage!

While on tour, Billie Eilish unveiled her proscenium ritual. A precise and rather surprising ritual!

At the microphone of Apple Music, Billie Eilish talked about her new song TV, of his proscenium ritual and especially his time at Glastonbury. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish on tour

After the resounding success of his new album Happy Than Ever, Billie Eilish had to tour. So of course that’s what she did.

So a tour is good, but a tour that respects its values ​​is better! This is why, alongside her concerts, the 20-year-old star has organized climate conferences. The goal ? Inform people about the consequences of climate change and potential solutions.

These conferences therefore took place in London and she even imposed a 100% vegetarian menu. Indeed, Billie Eilish is not the type to do in half measures.

Another highlight of his tour, the star sang live in Manchester a new title named TV. “We haven’t played any new songs live before they were released since 2017 or 2018. That’s a song we just wrote and we want to play it for you”she explained to her audience.

That’s why Apple Music guests for an interview were Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas. The star therefore confided in her ritual before going on stage. MCE TV tells you more!

The stage ritual

For a year now, Billie Eilish has confessed to having a real ritual before going on stage. Before that, she explains that she was doing “literally anything” before going on stage. It’s no longer the case now.

“Now I have two hours in advance”then confided the young lady. Two hours during which she performs her ritual.

It begins, of course, by warming up a little so as not to hurt herself and then she goes to her beauty treatment. And this, in a very specific order.

“I do my makeup, I do my hair and I have to do it in a very specific way. Then I have to find an outfit and I have to make sure it looks good on me. Then I have to put on all my jewelry, which takes me three hours or more”she explained.

And his routine is still not over. “Then I get my ankles taped. And I get my shins taped. It takes a while”confessed Billie Eilish.

It is only then that Billie Eilish can move on to the final stage of her preparation. And then I warm up my voice. I am redoing my hair. Then I do another warm-up. And then I go on stage”, she concluded. Nothing simpler, right?

Be that as it may, if it allows him not to get hurt and to perform ever more qualifying concerts, so it’s not the fans who will complain about it. That said, if you go see her in concert this summeryou will know why she has shin bandages.

