Billie Eilish reveals the reason for the change of look, from green hair to blonde: I wanted anonymity

A few months ago Billie Eilish surprised her fans with a drastic change of look: she went from two-tone hair (black and green) to her natural color, blonde. She did it for a very specific reason, which she revealed herself after some time, specifying that regardless of the hair she is the same as always.

Billie Eilish, the first selfie with blonde hair

The two-tone green and black hair of Billie Eilish had become a real trademark: the young singer was one of the first to launch this trend, which has then depopulated in many variations. She didn’t seem willing to change her style at all, so everyone was amazed when, overnight, she posted a photo on Instagram in a completely renewed version: blonde! The distortion of the look has a very specific reason, which he revealed only after months.

Billie Eilish’s style breakthrough

At the Grammy award ceremony in March 2021, Billie Eilish wore a Gucci total look and wore as usual the bicolor hair, its distinctive feature for some time: green roots and black lengths. A few days later on TikTok the singer revealed that that hairstyle hid a little trick: it was actually a wig that she wore on her head so as not to reveal the new hair color. For about two months, in fact, she had begun the transition to her natural color, blond. And the photo published on Instagram in which it was shown for the first time in the new version, literally sent the fans into a tailspin, who did not expect such a change.

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammys

The selfie in the mirror, with disheveled and completely blond hair, broke all records: even a million likes in just 6 minutes and the appreciations went on for several hours after publication, exceeding 16 million. This transformation was only the first of a much more complex path undertaken by the 19-year-old. Always in the middle of a heavy body shaming which has strongly influenced the choices and behaviors, the singer in recent years has worked hard on herself to overcome these traumas and regain serenity, confidence, self-esteem. She found the strength to not care and to really explore her own identity, including her more feminine side.

Billie Eilish’s original and sporty looks

Billie Eilish for Vogue

The highlight of this journey was the cover made for Vogue, in which she showed herself in heels and lingerie, saying goodbye to those oversized dresses she used to hide behind to cover her body as much as possible. There transformation not everyone liked it, she lost many followers, convinced that she wanted to conform to a certain standard of beauty, to a certain stereotype of a woman, limiting her uniqueness in order to be like all the others. Instead, she claims the right to be comfortable with herself and to explore every part of herself, including the more sensual side, without having to fear the sexist judgment of others.

Billie Eilish blonde at the 2021 Met Gala

Why Billie Eilish changed her hair look

Pass from two-tone hair to blond it was a radical change, one that Billie Eilish fans themselves have struggled to get used to. Someone continued to support her, someone misunderstood her reasons, but after a few months it was she who explained better when the need for that transformation was born in her. In a recent interview with Elle he said: “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair, because it was now obvious that it was me. I wanted anonymity“. Lightening her hair so much was therefore an attempt to make herself invisible, especially to the haters, paparazzi and stalkers who have always tormented her. With green hair or blonde hair, she is always the same, even if someone did not understand: “The other day I posted a video of when I had green hair and people started saying: I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie“But she hasn’t changed at all: she is just a woman who is growing up and who has every right to change her mind.