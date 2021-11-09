Billie Eilish reveals the release date of her perfume

The singer on Instagram: “This is one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done”

Eilish is the name of the first fragrance of the American artist. In the past few hours, the singer announced the release date on the perfume market that has greatly intrigued the public.

The artist, class 2001He added: “This is a perfume I’ve been chasing for years, it’s my favorite smell in the world. Perfumes have always been a huge part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember and it was a dream to create this fragrance and bring my ideas to life. “