Billie Eilish risks drowning in the new video, Happier Than Ever

In the new video Billie is almost submerged by the waters of her success

We have seen Billie Eilish literally rain gods spiders on him. We have seen it wrapped in a snake (real) in the video of Your Power. Now, the girl becomes the protagonist of another adventurous clip. In Happier Than Ever, the video of the title track of her new album, the singer is dealing with a danger of drowning. All fake, of course, but it works.

In fact, she finds herself swimming in waters that overwhelm her and must find a way out. A clear metaphor ofoverwhelming waveyou of its success, which risks making it to drown. Eventually, however, he learns to live with it: the meaning of the song and the whole record. Then swim happily (it seems) in those waters that up to a second before seemed so threatening.

Not only that: after taking a deep breath, at the end of the video, he lets himself sink into it. Quite another thing than another older video, Everything I Wanted, in which Billie (together with his brother Finneas) plunged into the Pacific Ocean aboard his Dodge Challenger as an act of clear self-destruction. The song itself was clearly about suicide.

It’s been a while and the singer has grown up, learning to live with the huge celebrity that concerns her and with the world that always keeps its eyes on her. His new album, Happier Than Ever, is the proof of this and proves it in sixteen songs made of complete emancipation. This new video can only be a clear positive sign.