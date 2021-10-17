News

Billie Eilish said meeting the royals of England “was fantastic”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



15 October 2021




Billie Eilish met Prince Charles, Prince William And Kate Middleton and now he has told how “it went!

The occasion was the world premiere of No Time To Die which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The singer wrote and performed the main theme of the film together with his brother and collaborator Finneas.

During an interview in Jimmy Kimmel’s living room, the host asked her if she had to learn the rules of etiquette before meeting the royals of England: “Yes, yes – confirmed the 19-year-old star – There was a whole list“.

Loading...
Advertisements

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – getty images

Billie Eilish then explained that she tried to follow these guidelines but at the same time the crowned heads did not give her the impression of having to behave so diplomatically: “I tried, I wanted to follow them. They are so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them’“.

The meeting exceeded expectations: “They did lots of compliments and they had all these questions for me. They were just a lot friendly, fun and sweet. I can not complain, it was great“.

You can see all the stars at the world premiere of No Time To Die In the video:

ph: getty images

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
765
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
636
News

Cinema, all films out in October
598
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
543
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
481
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
426
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
405
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
385
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
380
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top