Billie Eilish said meeting the royals of England “was fantastic”

Billie Eilish met Prince Charles, Prince William And Kate Middleton and now he has told how “it went!

The occasion was the world premiere of No Time To Die which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The singer wrote and performed the main theme of the film together with his brother and collaborator Finneas.

During an interview in Jimmy Kimmel’s living room, the host asked her if she had to learn the rules of etiquette before meeting the royals of England: “Yes, yes – confirmed the 19-year-old star – There was a whole list“.

Loading... Advertisements

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – getty images

Billie Eilish then explained that she tried to follow these guidelines but at the same time the crowned heads did not give her the impression of having to behave so diplomatically: “I tried, I wanted to follow them. They are so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them’“.

The meeting exceeded expectations: “They did lots of compliments and they had all these questions for me. They were just a lot friendly, fun and sweet. I can not complain, it was great“.

You can see all the stars at the world premiere of No Time To Die In the video:

ph: getty images