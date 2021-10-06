Billie Eilish, second album ‘Happier than ever’ is out

The second album by the American artist was anticipated by the singles Your Power, Lost Cause and the latest NDA: all videos were directed by Billie. THE REVIEW

Five years later Ocean Eyes, Billie Eilish definitely lift her gaze sweet as the sea and blue as ice from the mysteries of the ocean and fly beyond the milky way with the new album Happier Than Ever. With the 2016 single he had invaded the world, today, with the new job, he conquered it. And he’s not even twenty years old. The young artist from Los Angeles releases joy even with a heavy sense that breathes between the verses, starting from the first song, upo, with a rough voice where she says I’m getting older, I’m getting old. And the weight he feels on his shoulders is a weight that has changed the balance of music since the release of his debut album. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?: a global success that has seen the web populate with songwriters, minstrels, aspiring Billie Eilish.

In Happier than Ever the nineteen year old from Los Angeles archives her adolescent phase with some of its splatter nuances and enters an adult age with the awareness that there is the whole world to observe her and not all with a benevolent look and in fact in Overheated touches on the theme of heaters while NDA she asks, with irony and a sensual beat, the boy who follows her home to sign a legal agreement. It seems to really hear the meso on his shoulders in his voice and lyrics. There is no angel to protect her, there is a strong sense of inner apprehension. The theme of interpersonal relationships is also in Your Power (track that opens the disc) e Getting Older, but it is a sick, constricting vision, it is what in the Anglo-Saxon-speaking countries they call sexual coercion. The two pieces fit into the true theme of the album, the pressure and negative effects of fame: stalker, non-existent privacy, relationships that wear out. Emblematic, in this sense, My Future, where Billie examines the relationship between love and her career growth and Happier than ever where she wonders how much his love story can be conditioned by what he reads about her on the internet and in interviews.

Billie Eilish, NDA: the lyrics of the new song From a strictly sound point of view, compared to the previous work the music seems more timid, almost as if it were afraid of disturbing the torments of Billie Eilish. From the ballad to the atonal synth, from the flick of electronics to a percussive rhythm, almost haunting but never cloying, very black, music is a sweet company of this journey into the world of a planetary pop star who tells the ugliness of being famous without boring , without giving in to the temptations of victimhood as happened to many of his colleagues. The bleak aspect of celebrity rages as well as in the aforementioned Overheated also in Not my responsability. Billie’s life goes on its two tracks which are those of Getting Older: on the one hand the gratification and on the other the anguish for the higher and higher expectations and the surroundings of (presumed) friends who carry out the profession of flatterers. And it is for this reason that you are Persephone, six months in hell and you are on earth that feels old. At just 19 years old. Squeezed by that 36-year-old python chili who, in the desert of the Simi Valley in California, is the protagonist, together with her, of the video of Your Power. Loosen the grip of the majestic reptile Billie Eilish she can finally feel like a 20-year-old.