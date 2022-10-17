Billie Eilish seen holding hands with someone 12 years her senior

Billie Eilish and the rocker of The NeighborhoodJesse Rutherford, are the subject of relationship rumors after they were spotted holding hands.

The gossip site Just Jared got a video of the two stars taken by a fan at an event Halloween Horror Nights. In the video, they appeared to be holding hands. TMZ later confirmed the singers were at the event that night, with Jesse Rutherford posting a photo to his Instagram Stories with Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas.

The duo was also seen at the restaurant, where several people were able to photograph them. Billie is 20 and Jesse is 31. The two have crossed paths on several occasions since Billie Eilish was 15. This time it would be serious.

Billie Eilish previously dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce from 2021 to May 2022. After their split, the latter responded to infidelity rumors in an Instagram post. “No one deceived anyone,” he wrote. Relationships end. As simple as that. Rumors and LIE on the Internet are dangerous. »

