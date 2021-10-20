Billie Eilish sends fans to the asylum: “I’m so horny”

Singer Billie Eilish scores with a naked shot showing all her sensuality. The new launch makes her very excited.

At just 20 years old, the American singer has already lived many lives. Successful young woman, la singer Billie continues to enchant his fans and not only with his voice. In the last shot shared on his social profile, the artist is more sensual than ever and enthusiastic about it new launch he had wanted for years.

Very young and with a career all downhill, Eilish has now climbed all possible and imaginable peaks but she never stops. Eclectic artist with delicate features, the singer is known for her looks that are nothing short of extravagant. Who doesn’t remember her with neon green hair? The artist has always stated of wanting to stand out from the crowd and not for his singing skills. The singer also wants to express her art through the clothes she wears and shows off in big events.

But today Billie wants to feel different but without shame and the goal was achieved. In a few minutes her sensual shot reached millions of people and this can only excite her even more! But what has he launched new?

Billie Eilish sends fans to the madhouse: the new launch

The singer has just realized a dream she has been chasing for years. Not a new record or a new single but a perfume branded “Eilish”. The singer shows all her enthusiasm for the product that will represent her in the world. She had been looking for it for years and finally managed to make it happen but above all she can’t wait for followers to wear it too.

In the shot shared for the occasion, the singer shows off without veils. With his gaze turned to the sky and the fragrance resting on his bare shoulder, the artist looks like an angel now more perfumed than ever. “I’m so excited” wrote the singer leaving fans speechless.