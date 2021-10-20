News

Billie Eilish sends fans to the asylum: “I’m so horny”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Singer Billie Eilish scores with a naked shot showing all her sensuality. The new launch makes her very excited.

Billie, singer and model (Instagram screen)

At just 20 years old, the American singer has already lived many lives. Successful young woman, la singer Billie continues to enchant his fans and not only with his voice. In the last shot shared on his social profile, the artist is more sensual than ever and enthusiastic about it new launch he had wanted for years.

Very young and with a career all downhill, Eilish has now climbed all possible and imaginable peaks but she never stops. Eclectic artist with delicate features, the singer is known for her looks that are nothing short of extravagant. Who doesn’t remember her with neon green hair? The artist has always stated of wanting to stand out from the crowd and not for his singing skills. The singer also wants to express her art through the clothes she wears and shows off in big events.

But today Billie wants to feel different but without shame and the goal was achieved. In a few minutes her sensual shot reached millions of people and this can only excite her even more! But what has he launched new?

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> Billie Eilish on the cover is unrecognizable: the new look is explosive PHOTOS

READ ALSO >>> Billie Eilish with the new look is unrecognizable: you won’t believe it PHOTOS

Billie Eilish sends fans to the madhouse: the new launch

The singer has just realized a dream she has been chasing for years. Not a new record or a new single but a perfume branded “Eilish”. The singer shows all her enthusiasm for the product that will represent her in the world. She had been looking for it for years and finally managed to make it happen but above all she can’t wait for followers to wear it too.

In the shot shared for the occasion, the singer shows off without veils. With his gaze turned to the sky and the fragrance resting on his bare shoulder, the artist looks like an angel now more perfumed than ever. “I’m so excited” wrote the singer leaving fans speechless.

Photo shared by Billie
Photo shared by Billie (Instagram screen)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

842
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
678
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
615
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
566
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
501
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
464
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
425
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
360
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
306
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
267
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top