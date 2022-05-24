Billie Eilish shares that having Tourette syndrome is “exhausting”

Billie Eilish doesn’t want Tourette syndrome to define her 1:06

(CNN) –– If you spend enough time with Billie Eilish, you might notice her tics. The singer opened up about what it’s like to have Tourette syndrome in an interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

Eilish was diagnosed at age 11 with this neurological disorder, which can cause uncontrollable and unwanted vocalizations and/or repetitive movements. In this sense, the artist explained that people sometimes misunderstand what is happening.

“The most common reaction from people is that they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny,” she said. “And I’m always incredibly offended by that.”

The 20-year-old Grammy-winning singer said other artists have told her they also have Tourette syndrome, but said she “wouldn’t mention them because they don’t want to talk about it.”

He also said that although some of his tics have subsided, he still has some more subtle ones.

“These are things you would never notice if you just had a conversation with me,” Eilish said. “But for me they are very exhausting.”

Eilish commented that she is glad to be able to talk about this, because it is very “interesting” for her. She also said that she does not experience tics while she sings on stage.

“When I move, I don’t even have tics,” he said.