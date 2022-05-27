Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Coldplay sign Global Citizen letter calling for action on poverty

Renowned musicians have teamed up with international advocacy organization Global Citizen to urge leaders to act on poverty and climate change. Big-name artists like Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Shawn Mendes have joined the organization for an open letter calling on governments, private sector leaders and billionaires to take urgent action on poverty and climate change.

With the onset of COVID19, it is abundantly clear that the pandemic has contributed to hindering global progress in overcoming poverty in our lifetimes. The World Bank estimates that nearly 100 million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty in recent years. change on things like “breaking down the systemic barriers that keep people poor”, climate action now and “empowering young women and girls around the world”.

This letter was released at the opening ceremony of Global Citizen NOW, the organization’s first leadership summit held in New York on Sunday, May 22.

The two-day event features more than 200 speakers from the fields of advocacy, activism, philanthropy, journalism, politics, science and pop culture.

Other artists and celebrities who have signed the letter include 5 Seconds of Summer, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Alok, Bill Nye, Billy Porter, Camilo, Cathy Freeman, Charlie Puth, Chloe x Halle, Connie Britton, Criolo, Cyndi Lauper , DJ Cuppy, Duran Duran, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Femi Kuti, Finneas, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Lali, Lang Lang, Made Kuti, MANESKIN, Muzi, Nancy Isime, Nile Rodgers, Nomzamo Mbatha, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Elba and Tropkillaz.