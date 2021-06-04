Billie Eilish sheds her skin in the new song video and goes wild in a hot all-female party

Changed and matured Billie Eilish she is no longer the “shy” blue-haired girl of a few years ago. With the new platinum blonde look and the alluring ways of a mature woman, the singer shows herself as confident and bold as ever. The sound of the piece, on the other hand, remains the one to which its production together with fratello Finneas we got used to it, whispered voice on R&B rhythms with no frills or complications.

“Lost Cause” tells with irony of the umpteenth disappointment suffered by a man, a “lost cause” in fact, which leads the seven friends to find themselves in a home party where they laugh, joke and enjoy a sincere complicity and intimacy , which can only be found among women.

Meanwhile, the singer is preparing to release the new album on July 30th “Happier Than Ever“, Two years after the debut album” When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? “

