Billie Eilish, Sheryl Crow, more in gun violence video

Billie Eilish has played her part in activism. She hosts an annual event called Overheated to help raise awareness of climate change, in which musicians, activists and experts participate in talks and panels, while documentaries are shown. Hot Air. In 2019, he also asked fans to stop eating meat and contributing to animal cruelty.

Now, the “Happier Than Ever” singer is featured in a campaign called Artists for Action to Prevent Gun Violence. Along with Sheryl Crow, Peter Gabriel, Nile Rodgers, Bush, Rufus Wainwright, Sophie Tucker, the Pixies and other artists, she announced that she was calling for action. “As much as I love the United States, I’m always amazed at how easily anyone can get a weapon,” Gabriel says at the beginning of the video.

For a 2021 PSA, Eilish called for action regarding climate change. “This year, our global leaders are deciding on urgent actions to address the environmental and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” he said. “We must stand together and speak out to save our planet. Not only for us, but also for our future generations and we need to take immediate action and work together.”

Watch the Artists for Action video above.