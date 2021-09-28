News

Billie Eilish sings live with Coldplay

Protagonists on stage in New York for the “Global Citizen Live”, During the event of last September 25th Coldplay and Billie Eilish performed together.

Chris Martin and associates with the 19-year-old Californian singer-songwriter, accompanied by her brother Finnes, they proposed a live version of “Fix You”, well-known song by the London band from their 2005 album “X&Y”.

During their set, Coldplay performed nine songs, including the recent “Higher Power”, “Clocks” (in duet with Lang Lang) and “Yellow” (with Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello), in addition to the duet with Billie Eilish.

The voice of “Bad guy”, instead, among the artists who took the stage set up in the heart of the Big Apple, presented six songs live, including tracks from both his first album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and from his most recent record “Happier Than Ever”.

The event that was held in New York is part of the great global initiative for environmental sustainability and against social inequalities characterized by the participation of many guests and artists who have performed from all over the world in different cities: Lagos, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Seoul.


